Man wanted for armed robberies in multiple counties arrested

A man was arrested in Iredell County and charged in a string of armed robberies from multiple counties.

Investigators say Quinten Latrell Abernethy was wanted for several armed robberies that occurred between January and March in Burke County, Catawba County, and Iredell County.

Abernethy was arrested on April 19 and placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $450,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

