Lake Norman HS student accused of sending threatening texts to himself, another student

A student at Lake Norman High School is accused of sending threatening text messages to another student.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Michael Bryce Kelly, of Mooresville, was charged with making a false report of mass violence on educational property. On April 10, deputies said a student received threatening text messages from multiple unknown numbers.

The texts reportedly came from fake or "spoof" numbers, according to deputies.

Deputies said Kelly also received the text message but it was later learned that he allegedly sent the message to himself, deputies said.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond. Deputies say Kelly has pending charges for making a false report of mass violence on educational property in May 2017 and impersonating a law enforcement officer in February 2017.

Sheriff Darren Campbell released this statement:

"We have made it abundantly clear time and time again, we will not stand for this type of behavior or the disrupting it causes to our schools and students."

No other details were released.

