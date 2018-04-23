VIDEO: Waxhaw mom shows off her prosthetic to her kids

Jenn Andrews is a Waxhaw mom who found a tumor during a pedicure. The tumor was eventually declared cancerous.

After a few years of surgeries and continuous maintenance, the health/wellness coach decided to amputate the limb.

Previous Story: Charlotte mom who lost foot to rare cancer has a message for others

This new video is Jenn showing her prosthetic to her kids, ages 3 and 4.

Jenn and I met recently at a cancer event. She was upbeat and honest. She said she sought lots of medical opinions before deciding to amputate.

“When my kids first saw my leg and had questions, I explained to them that before my surgery my foot was sick, and the doctor was going to replace it with a superhero foot and I’d be OK. That no matter what happens or what I look like, I will always love them and be the same Mommy.”

How cool is that?

“My kids haven’t missed a beat,” she said. “The directness worked. Be real with your kids and they’ll react well.”

Exactly. Kids will roll.

An incredible inspiration to start the week.

Thank you, Jenn.

- Molly

