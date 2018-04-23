Seventh person charged in Statesville nightclub shooting

A seventh person has been charged in connection with a Statesville nightclub shooting that injured three people in March.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Fiesta Rodeo on Salisbury Highway on March 24 following a fight. Officials said a large party was going on at the business when the fight started inside and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened.

On Monday, Statesville police said 17-year-old Jaquez Gaines was arrested on warrants for attempted murder and assault. He had been wanted in connection with the shooting.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, inciting a riot and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Gaines was given a $750,000 secured bond, police said.

Earlier in April, three teens were each charged in the shooting. Police arrested 16-year-old Keeven Taevon Trent, 18-year-old Okeiro Tyquan Shuford, and 19-year-old Jadakiss Ja'Wade Morrison were all arrested.

All three teens are charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, inciting to riot and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to Statesville police.

Deontae Tyrik Savoy, 22, was arrested on April 16 in connection with the incident. Police said he was given a $500,000 bond.

A juvenile was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The juvenile's name has not been released.

Police said both Savoy and the juvenile were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Two people were taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment following the shooting and a third was treated and released. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The owner of the nightclub, 44-year-old Pedro Rios, is accused of aiding and abetting underage alcohol possession and allowing fights to happen on premises where alcohol is served.

Following an investigation by ALE, Rios was charged with aid/abet underage possession of alcohol, allow fights to occur on ABC licensed premises, allow violations of controlled substance act to occur on ABC licensed premises, and failure to supervise on ABC licensed premises.

Police said Gaines is the final person who will be charged in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department's telecommunications number at 704-878-3406.

