Deputies: Lincoln Co man admits to sexually assaulting girl, gives her money to not tell anyone

A Lincoln County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Peter Justin Desveaux Jr., of Iron Station, sexually assaulted the alleged victim. The girl told deputies that Desveaux gave her money and asked her to not tell anyone.

The suspect admitted to the crimes on Friday, deputies said. The alleged incident occurred on April 14, the sheriff's office said.

Desveaux was charged with crimes against nature, statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and given a $150,000 secured bond.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

