CMS student charged with murder after arrested on campus with gun, stolen vehicle

A student who attends a high school in east Charlotte was arrested in connection with a homicide, according to police. The student was found with a gun on campus when he was arrested Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the 15-year-old was charged as a third suspect in the murder of 26-year-old Eskinder Dawit Asefaw. Officials obtained a secure custody order before the student was located and arrested by school resource officers at Garinger High School. During the arrest officers say they also found the teen in possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to CMPD, Asefaw was shot in the 1500 block of Wembley Drive, which is also Central Square Apartments Drive. Asefaw died at Carolinas Medical Center the morning following the shooting, officers said.

Two other teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting.

A message was sent to parents which stated that school officials received a report Monday morning "of a student with a gun on campus."

The student was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. The student's name was not released due to his age.

School officials asked parents to "make sure that you speak with your child about appropriate items to bring to school."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

