Police searching for missing teen, last seen at high school

Police in Gastonia are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen at a high school in Gaston County nearly two weeks ago.

According to Gastonia Police, officers are looking for 16-year-old Dmyri Barrett.

Barrett was last seen on April 13 at Ashbrook High School and may be in the Lowell/Ranlo area.

She is 5’3” tall and was wearing blue jeans, red flip flops or black/white sneakers.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Mastro at 704-866-6702.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.