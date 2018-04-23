Gaston County assistant DA facing drug charges

An assistant district attorney with Gaston County was arrested in Union County over the weekend on several drug charges.

According to the Gaston County district attorney, 47-year-old James Brandon Graham was charged with possessing heroin, possessing methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, and several traffic violations.

The Union County Sheriff's Office states that Graham was arrested during a traffic stop in Waxhaw around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies said he was pulled over for speeding, having an expired tag, and an inspection violation.

According to the official report, the deputies noticed a syringe with heroin in it sitting on the passenger seat. When they searched the vehicle, eleven more were found - some with heroin and some with methamphetamine.

It is unclear whether Graham is still employed with the Gaston County district attorney's office. He is listed on the Gaston County Bar Association's website.

The North Carolina Bar said they cannot comment on whether they are conducting an investigation.

"Whether the State Bar is conducting an investigation is confidential by statute and by administrative rule. N.C. Gen. Stat. § 84-32.1 and 27 N.C. Admin. Code 1B §.0133," the State Bar stated. "The State Bar’s function is to determine whether a licensee violated the Rules of Professional Conduct and, if so, to impose appropriate professional discipline."

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.