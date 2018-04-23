Power outage affects over 4,000 southwest Charlotte residents

Over 4,000 people who live in southwest Charlotte were without power for some time Monday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage was first reported around 6:42 a.m. The outage affected residents who live near the Renaissance Park Golf Course along West Tyvola Road and those who live along South Tryon Street.

There's no word on what caused the outage but a man was injured after his vehicle struck a utility pole in the area overnight. The crash occurred on South Tryon Street near Beam Road around 1 a.m..

PREVIOUS: Man injured after driving off road, striking utility pole

The driver told officers that an animal ran out in front of him, causing him to veer off the road. Officials said the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Duke Energy said it will take several hours to replace the power pole. The incident blocked one lane on the road.

The power was restored for most residents around 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear whether the two incidents were related.

