Man injured after driving off road, striking utility pole

A man was injured after he drove off the road and struck a utility pole in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

The incident occurred on South Tryon Street near Beam Road. The driver told officers that an animal ran out in front of him, causing him to veer off the road.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Duke Energy said it will take several hours to replace the power pole. The incident has blocked one lane on the road.

No charges will be filed.

