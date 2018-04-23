Teens facing murder charges in deadly east Charlotte shooting

A third teen has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in east Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Eskinder Dawit Asefaw was shot just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wembley Drive, which is also Central Square Apartments Drive. Asefaw died at Carolinas Medical Center the morning following the shooting, officers said.

The third suspect was arrested Monday at Garinger High School in east Charlotte by school resource officers. The student was found in possession of a gun and stolen vehicle.

On Monday, police said two other teens were charged in the shooting. The teens were charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

