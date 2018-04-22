Four teens accused of robbing pizza delivery driver in south Charlotte

Four teens are facing charges after a pizza delivery driver was robbed in south Charlotte Sunday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Millennium Avenue and Sage Park Drive. Officials said the delivery driver was able to give a description of the vehicle the alleged robbers were in.

Officers then reportedly located the suspect vehicle and four teens jumped and ran from the scene. They were then located a short time later.

On Monday, police said 19-year-old Troy Rolle, 18-year-old Latrell Willis and two 15-year-olds were charged in the incident. Rolle and Willis were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Willis was also charged with resisting a public officer.

The two-15-year-olds were also charged with armed robbery and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Light rail traffic was held for a short period of time due to the incident. Service has since been resumed.

There will be no train traffic between Tyvola and Scaleybark stations, due to an ongoing police investigation. We will update when service resumes. Thanks for your patience. — LYNX Blue Line Ext. (@BLEupdates) April 22, 2018

No one was hurt in the incident.

