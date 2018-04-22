Four teens accused of robbing pizza delivery driver in south Cha - | WBTV Charlotte

Four teens accused of robbing pizza delivery driver in south Charlotte

Four teens are facing charges after a pizza delivery driver was robbed in south Charlotte Sunday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Millennium Avenue and Sage Park Drive. Officials said the delivery driver was able to give a description of the vehicle the alleged robbers were in. 

Officers then reportedly located the suspect vehicle and four teens jumped and ran from the scene. They were then located a short time later. 

On Monday, police said 19-year-old Troy Rolle, 18-year-old Latrell Willis and two 15-year-olds were charged in the incident. Rolle and Willis were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Willis was also charged with resisting a public officer. 

The two-15-year-olds were also charged with armed robbery and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Light rail traffic was held for a short period of time due to the incident. Service has since been resumed.

No one was hurt in the incident. 

