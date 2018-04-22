Four injured after driver loses control, crashes into tree in Kannapolis

Four people are injured after a driver lost control of a car and crashed into a tree in Kannapolis Sunday night.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the incident happened on Biscayne Drive.

All four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the driver of a late-60s Mustang crashed the car.

Officers at the scene were unsure of the severity of the injuries, but say two of the people suffered more severe injuries than the others.

Police are investigating the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

There's no word on what caused the crash and no further information was released.

