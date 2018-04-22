FIRST ALERT: Flood Watch in effect for mountain counties, heavy rain expected to linger

5:30 p.m.

The rain continues…

The Areal Flood Watch continues for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke and Caldwell County until 4:00pm Tuesday.

After a full day of rain, we are nowhere close to being done. That’s why the First Alert Day continues into Tuesday. The rain will continue to come down through the evening. There could be pockets of heavy rain at times. Hopefully you won’t need to go out overnight because the rain will continue.

The Tuesday morning commute looks to be another wet one. Especially the higher elevations, which are under the Flood Watch, have the best chance for heavy morning rain. After that, the rain will likely be a bit spottier than today. There is a better chance for a few dry patches. However, there is also a better chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

By Wednesday, the worst of the rain will be out of the picture. There could be a few leftover showers but nothing like we have seen today.

6 a.m.

First Alert Monday & Tuesday

Wet Start To The Week

Nice End To The Week

The rain is on the move as we speak. First Alert Days have already been declared for Monday and Tuesday, due to the potential for heavy rain.

The wet weather has moved in and it will be around for a big part of the day. Watch out for heavier downpours which will pop up from time to time with readings stuck in the chilly 60s all day long. Rain will last into the night and even into the day on Tuesday. By the time all is said and done, most of us will pick up one to two inches of rain, with up to three to four inches for our mountain counties, where a Flood Watch in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The middle of the week looks considerably better. We will slowly dry out with highs returning to near normal, in the low 70s with no more than a lingering 20 percent chance for a shower on Wednesday, with perhaps a little better chance (40 percent) on Thursday as a weak secondary front rolls through.

At this point, Friday and the weekend look much drier with a decent amount of sunshine and high temperatures in the seasonal 70s.

8 p.m.

The rain is on the move as we speak. First Alert Days have already been declared for Monday and Tuesday, due to the potential for heavy rain.

The wet weather will begin to move in during the Monday morning commute, from southwest to northeast. If you don't get caught in the rain on the way to work, you will have it by lunch time.

The afternoon will feature more steady rain, with heavier pockets. That will last into the night and even into the day on Tuesday. By the time all is said and done, most of us will pick up 1-2" of rain, with up to 3-4" for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke and Caldwell County. That's why you have a Flood Watch in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The middle of the week looks considerably better. We will dry out and highs return to normal, in the low 70s. There will only be a 20-30% chance for rain the rest of the week.

10 a.m.

We are getting a clearer picture now on the timing and arrival of rain for our First Alert Days Monday and Tuesday. We want to emphasize there is no severe weather threat this week, but just don't want anybody to get caught off guard by the heavy rain after such a beautiful weekend.

While it does still look like the heaviest rain will be during Monday afternoon and evening, there will be several waves, and there actually could be some light rain in a few areas as early as this evening.

Clouds will continue to thicken up during the the second half of the day. Some of our weather models do bring a small batch of rain through our Southeastern sections which could get in as early as 6-8pm this evening. Anything we see during that window would be light.

Even for Monday morning, it doesn't appear to be a super soaker across all areas for early commutes. Rain will likely be steady in the mountains and foothills in the morning with pockets of lighter patchy rain elsewhere.

The afternoon hours will be when the bulk of the system moves through, and rain will be heavy at times for several hours during the afternoon and evening. This is when we'll really see it add up, and areas in the mountains and foothills will easily exceed 2"+ of rain, with an inch or more possible for the rest of us.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties from late tonight through Tuesday morning.

Additional rain Tuesday would likely only be heavy in the morning, then gradually taper off and become more intermittent as the system pulls away.

One positive of the rain (in addition to the fact that it's waiting until after the weekend to get here) is that the pollen count will really go down beginning Monday and lasting through the midweek.

