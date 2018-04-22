Man charged with sex crimes involving children

A man with a criminal record in Rowan County is now facing new charges.

Diamante Denolan Crawford, 22, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape. Bond is set at $250,000.

Crawford was arrested by Rowan Sheriff's deputies in the 800 block of N. Long Street in East Spencer on Saturday.

In 2014 Crawford was one of four teens charged with breaking into various stores including Dollar General and the Pine Ridge General Store.

No further details about the current case were released.

