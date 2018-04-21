Statesville Library closes for chemical cleanup process

The Statesville Library will temporarily close due to a lower floor cleaning process caused by a chemical named PCE.

Iredell County is proceeding with plans to mitigate the vapor out of caution.

The levels of PCE present are reportedly below the commercial standard but due to the fact the library is used by children, as well as adults, the library is following the residential standard.

According to Iredell County Manager Beth Jones, if there are negative health-related impacts from PCE they are typically seen at higher concentrations than what have been measured in the library coupled with prolonged exposure times.

This prolonged exposure is based on the assumption that people are continuously exposed to PCE in air all day, every day, or most of the days in a week, for as long as a lifetime.

PCE, also known as Tetrachloroethylene, is a synthetic chemical. It is a clear, colorless, nonflammable liquid with a sweet, fruity odor. It is volatile and readily evaporates at room temperature, according to the CDC.

Jones said continuous exposure is rarely true for most people, who, if exposed, are more likely to be exposed for a part of the day and part of their lifetime.

"We understand this seems scary to our library patrons but we are hoping they will come to the public information meeting on Tuesday and learn more and hopefully reach a comfort level that we have and will continue to go above and beyond to ensure our staff and the public are safe," Jones stated.

The meeting will be Tuesday, April 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Statesville Library.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.