Bicyclist struck, killed in south Charlotte

A woman was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in south Charlotte Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a car crash involving a bicycle in the 2200 block of Selwyn Avenue at Bucknell Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2016 Acura SUV and a bicyclist in the road.

MEDIC arrived and transported the bicyclist, 55-year-old Stacy Stranick, to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2016 Acura, 69-year-old Margaret Seneker, did not sustain injury.

The investigation indicates that the 2016 Acura was traveling northeast on Selwyn Avenue towards Bucknell Avenue.

The Acura attempted to make a left turn onto Bucknell, but at the same time, the bicyclist was traveling southwest on Selwyn Avenue and entered the intersection.

As a result, the bicyclist struck the right front area of the Acura and was ejected off the bicycle onto the road.

The driver stopped immediately and remained on scene.

As a result of the investigation, Margaret Seneker, was charged with failing to yield the right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in this crash. Seneker was wearing a seatbelt and the bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169.

