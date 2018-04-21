Man wanted for multiple charges, cutting off monitoring device arrested

A man who was wanted in Charlotte for multiple charges including cutting off his electronic monitoring device in March was arrested Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Demetrius Lamont Jones was wanted for robbery with dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Jones was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On March 25, Jones cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of the 500 block of Pressley Road at the InTown Suites in Charlotte.

No further information was released.

