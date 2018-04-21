Man dies days after being seriously injured in east Charlotte car crash

A person died Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car crash April 11 in east Charlotte.

Officials say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Drive near Farley Street.

An investigation revealed a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Jimmy Hamilton, was traveling on Shamrock Drive and ran off the roadway to the right at Farley Street. The car re-entered the roadway and crossed over the double yellow lines while spinning, a report stated.

A 2003 Ford Expedition, driven by Cornelius Wilks, traveling on Shamrock Drive at the same time struck the Mitsubishi in the front passenger side door. Officials say both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time.

Hamilton was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries following the crash. He was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at the hospital.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-2169.

