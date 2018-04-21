Livingstone golfers capture CIAA title

Livingstone College has done it again, winning the 2018 CIAA golf championship.

The Blue Bears won the title on Friday after sweeping both the northern and southern division tournaments.

Livingstone led Virginia Union by four strokes after the first round but then pulled away, pushing the margin to 11 strokes on Friday — 635 to 646.

The Blue Bears won their last conference championship in 2015.

Congratulations to the team and to Coach Andre Springs!

