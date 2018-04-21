Police: Man shot to death at Salisbury arcade

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Salisbury on Saturday morning.

Officials say they found James Christopher Davis, 45, of Albemarle, with a gunshot wound at 1:18 a.m at the Fishzilla Arcade in the 1800 block of E Innes Street.

The business is located in a strip mall with several other businesses including a popular thrift store.

Davis was transferred to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say they have questioned the shooter and other witnesses. No charges have filed at this time.

The SBI is assisting in the investigation. Officials say anyone with information can submit tips online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

Those with information on this incident, can also call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

This is the second homicide in Salisbury in 2018. The first occurred on Thursday when 75-year-old Gene Chunn was found dead in his home on E. Franklin Street.

No arrests have been made in the Chunn case, and police are urging anyone with information to report it to police.

