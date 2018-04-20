Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Iredell County

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Iredell County Friday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. on Bowles Farm Road near Fox Bottoms Road in Statesville.

The vehicle went off the embankment and struck two trees.

There was only one person in the vehicle.

Troopers have not yet determined the cause of the crash. The person's identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in this crash.

No further information was released.

