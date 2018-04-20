Chapel Hill-Carrboro school worker charged with murder, officials say

Authorities say that a Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools teaching assistant was arrested Friday in connection with a Burlington murder earlier this month, authorities said.

Michael Thomas Le, 50, died after being shot on April 8 around 9:20 a.m. at Gone Fishing Sweepstakes at 1365 N. Church Street, Burlington police said.

On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant at 1368 Glenn Street in Burlington.

Tanesha Annette Jeffries, 23, was arrested for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jeffries, who worked at Northside Elementary, is being held without bond.

The gunshot victim, Michael Thomas Le, was the security officer for the business, according to police.

"He was bludgeoned and shot in the back. Prior to being shot, his duty weapon was stolen from him," police said in a news release.

On Friday, school officials sent a note to parents and workers at the school where Jeffries worked:

Good afternoon CHCCS families and staff. Earlier today, we received very disconcerting news from the Burlington Police that one of our employees, Tanesha Jeffries, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a robbery in Alamance County. As you can imagine, this news is devastating for a variety of reasons. This is an extremely difficult situation, and it is sure to draw significant media coverage, but we wanted you to have the facts as we know them. Ms. Jeffries has been terminated from her employment by the school district. Ms. Jeffries worked as a teacher assistant at Northside Elementary with our pre-Kindergarten students. We recognize this is very troubling, but know that we will lock arms and take care of our Northside students and staff members…and together we will work through this. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call me directly. Thank you for your continued support. Pam Baldwin Superintendent

Jeffries was the third person charged in the deadly incident

Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27, both of Thomasville were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jenkins was also charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shamar Ramel Holloway is still wanted for first-degree murder and other felony crimes related to this investigation.

If anyone has information about Holloway they should contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers (336) 229-7100.