Man dies morning after shooting in east Charlotte

A man died in the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting in east Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Eskinder Dawit Asefaw, was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Wembley Drive, which is also Central Square Apartments Drive.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

