Teen dies after being struck by car in north Charlotte

A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a car in north Charlotte Friday evening has died, officials say.

According to Medic, the incident happened at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Orr Road at 5 p.m.

The victim, 13, was pronounced dead Saturday morning at the hospital from injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of a 2000 Honda Civic, identified as Rudis Hernandez, struck the pedestrian as she was standing in the median crosswalk when she stepped off the curb into the northbound lanes. The vehicle had a green light at the time of the crash, officials say.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-2169.

