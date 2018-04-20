Charlotte Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield responds to 9/11 post

Charlotte City Councilmember LaWana Mayfield, responded Friday to a Facebook post she published earlier this week questioning the events surrounding September 11.

In that post, Mayfield says quote, "I am still waiting for someone to produce pieces of the alleged plane that opened the doors for U.S. citizens to lose all privacy rights (from the conspiracy theorist in me)."

The post has garnered harsh backlash, not only locally, but nationally as well. An online petition asking for her resignation has received more than 1,200 signatures.

“It is only a distraction if you all continue to make it a distraction,” said Mayfield.

WBTV reporter Ben Williamson attempted to talk to Mayfield before a city council meeting on affordable housing.

Mayfield: "It is only a distraction because you are making it a distraction. I will always fight for freedom of speech." #WBTV pic.twitter.com/vKj7D7cmqW — WBTV Ben Williamson (@benlwilliamson) April 20, 2018

“This is the first time in the city’s history that we have a housing committee retreat, and I really wish we would place as much energy on what is happening on the ground,” said the councilwoman.

Mayfield sent a letter to her constituents explaining her post as well as apologizing if it hurt anyone.

“Which is why I reached out to my constituents and sent a letter to my constituents in my district,” said Mayfield. “Actually they have shown a lot of support because they recognize that freedom of speech, foremost, over anything else, is what I have fought for. Whether we agree or disagree I have always fought for freedom of speech.”

Mayfield has been selective in who she speaks with about the post.

She has ignored multiple requests for interviews by WBTV. However, she promised to speak to WBTV Sunday afternoon in depth about the post.

