Carolina coach Bill Peters resigns after 4 seasons with club - | WBTV Charlotte

Carolina coach Bill Peters resigns after 4 seasons with club

By JOEDY McCREARY
AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Bill Peters has resigned as the Carolina Hurricanes' coach after four seasons and no playoff berths.

Peters announced his decision Friday through the team, saying in a statement that "this is a good time to move on."

Peters went 137-138-53 in his lone NHL head coaching job. He had one season left on the contract extension he signed in 2016.

The Hurricanes also are looking for a new general manager after Hall of Fame player Ron Francis was reassigned to another front-office position during the season. Francis hired Peters in 2014.

Carolina's nine-year playoff drought is one of the longest in NHL history.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly