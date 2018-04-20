Carolina coach Bill Peters resigns after 4 seasons with club

By JOEDY McCREARY
AP Sports Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Bill Peters has resigned as the Carolina Hurricanes' coach after four seasons and no playoff berths.
Peters announced his decision Friday through the team, saying in a statement that "this is a good time to move on."
Peters went 137-138-53 in his lone NHL head coaching job. He had one season left on the contract extension he signed in 2016.
The Hurricanes also are looking for a new general manager after Hall of Fame player Ron Francis was reassigned to another front-office position during the season. Francis hired Peters in 2014.
Carolina's nine-year playoff drought is one of the longest in NHL history.
