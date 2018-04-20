Brother and Sister reunited after decades

This is the first picture of a brother and sister. They were recently reunited after finding each other online.

Caleb Price, who grew up in Hickory and graduated from Fred T Foard High School in 2015, reached out.

“Hi, Molly! My story starts back in Russia. I was born in a small capital city of Khakassia, called Abakan. I was 4-years-old when my loving North Carolina family adopted me in 2001,” Caleb wrote.

Caleb went on to say that his family was good and kind and always “gave me everything and more”.

When he was old enough to ask about his birth family, he says they were honest about his adoption.

They told him the only thing they knew is that he had an older sister who lived somewhere in Georgia, and that his birth mother left him at the Russian hospital.

“The older I got, the more I wanted to find this sister of mine,” Caleb wrote. “I had a wonderful family but felt like finding her might make me feel more complete.”

When he turned 21, just three months ago, Caleb give it his all. For weeks he found nothing.

Then, he said, he turned to Facebook and typed in his birth last name and the city of Atlanta.

There was one listing with a version of that last name, though not exact. She was from Abakan and a few years older than him. Caleb messaged her.

“A couple days later, Lana responded,” Caleb said. “She couldn’t believe it. We exchanged records from birth certificates to adoption papers and it turned out we had the same parents. She didn’t know she had a brother all this time.”

Lana and Caleb wanted to meet, so they set a time last weekend in Macon, Georgia. Caleb drove there from where he now lives in Wilmington, NC.

“I was nervous and anxious and happy,” Caleb said. “When I arrived, I turned off my key and could see her standing outside of her car waiting. I got out of my car and we stared at each other. We both said, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ So we hugged. At that exact moment I had a feeling of being something more whole than I’d ever felt before.”

They spent the weekend catching up. Caleb said they have lots in common, but are also very different.

“No one can ever replace the love and years of life and family I have had with my adopted parents,” he said. “But finding my sister adds to that love and trust. It’s an incredible story that is filled with joy and goodness. I wanted to share it with you.”



Happy Friday.



-Molly.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

