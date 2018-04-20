State Trooper injured in hit-and-run in Ashe County - | WBTV Charlotte

State Trooper injured in hit-and-run in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A state trooper was injured after a hit-and-run accident in Ashe County Friday afternoon.

According to troopers, the trooper was clearing debris on Idlewild Road near Highway 16 when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle is a red Nissan Frontier made in either the late 1990s or the early 2000s.

The truck kept driving down Idlewild Road towards Highway 421 in Ashe County after hitting the trooper.

The trooper was reportedly hit around 2 p.m.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident and was taken to the hospital to be treated and evaluated. He is reportedly okay.

Anyone with information should call Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.

No further information has been released.

