NY girl's teddy bear meant the world to her. It disappeared on I-77 in Rock Hill.

A 3-year-old girl from New York is distraught after her teddy bear disappeared in Rock Hill last week.

The bear might have have slipped out a window of her family’s car on Interstate 77 North in Rock Hill on Friday, the girl's mom posted on Facebook.

The teddy bear meant so much to the girl that her family is offering a $500 reward for its return.

“My three yr old daughter has never been a day without this bear and is completely heartbroken and breaking mine!” Amy Earley of Salamanca, N.Y., posted on Facebook.

The family stayed at a Comfort Suites in Rock Hill on their way back from a vacation at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Earley said.

“We think he may have made his way out the window between the hotel and exit 30ish" when they realized he was no longer in the car, the mom said. “Please please please help!!! I’m willing to offer a 500$ reward for his return. We are desperate!”

Earley posted a photo of her daughter asleep with the teddy bear and another photo of the raggedy-looking bear hanging on her daughter’s extended right arm.

Social media reacted with similar heartbreak and dismay. "Sure hope this Bear Is found ...," Ruby Johnson posted. “Sweet little Girl God Bless Her.”

Tina Oliver Carter said she shared the post with everyone she knows in Rock Hill.

Heather Russell said she and her boyfriend live in the North Carolina city of Concord, an hour from Rock Hill, and would search for the bear at the hotel and along the highway.

In a follow-up post on Wednesday, Earley said the bear had yet to be found.

“We have found a lady willing to send a replacement but I would still love to find him!” she said.