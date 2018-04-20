FBI officials search home, arrest person in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

FBI officials search home, arrest person in west Charlotte

Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person has been arrested in connection with an FBI investigation. 

FBI officials could be seen at a home in the 1200 block of Fordham Road in west Charlotte Friday morning. Officials declined to comment on the type of arrest but said the arrest was completed for another FBI office located in a different state. 

Officials said information is sealed until the person's court appearance. 

No other details were released. 

