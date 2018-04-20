BLOG: Cooler weekend temperatures ahead, First Alert Days issued for start of workweek

Cool Temps Next Few Days

Sunshine Stays Strong

Rain Chance Remains Low

Following Thursday's cold frontal passage, we're starting off much chiller Friday morning with daybreak readings mainly in the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the NC Piedmont and foothills, so hopefully, if you've got sensitive plants outdoors, they've been covered up or brought inside to be safe.

Cool, dry high pressure will settle in behind the front, so Friday and the weekend will feature high temperatures in the 60s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s, a bit below average for late April. Sunshine will prevail going into the weekend, and Friday won't be nearly as windy as recent days.

As for the weekend, the good news is that it looks dry! The bad news is that it looks like we may have a wet return to work and school Monday, and so a First Alert Day has been declared – just to give you a heads up.

Monday and Tuesday are both First Alert Days. Nothing severe, no threats, just a wet and colder pattern setting up for the start of the workweek.

There is still conflicting data as to when our next storm system moves in. At the earliest, we could have some rain back in by late Sunday evening, at the latest, it holds off until the second half of Monday.

Regardless of when the rain actually arrives, it appears as if it will be around for the better part of Monday and Tuesday.

We'll keep you posted on the timing, but either way, expect some wet weather to return early next week along with plenty of clouds and very cool late-April temperatures.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

