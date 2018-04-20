Man at center of Burke County Silver Alert has been found

A man at the center of a Silver Alert in Burke County has been found.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Shawn Russ Barlow went missing from the McAlpine Adult Care on Kathy Road in Morganton. He was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Silver Alert was canceled just before 10 a.m. Friday morning.

