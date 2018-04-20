Two accused of breaking into southeast Charlotte elementary school

Two people are accused of breaking into an elementary school in southeast Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers responded to Albemarle Road Elementary School on Riding Trail Road shortly before 5 a.m. in reference to an alarm.

Police saw two people running from the school. The pair was taken into police custody.

Officers say the doors to the school were open and lights were on in two trailers. Nothing appeared to have been stolen, police say.

It is unclear whether the pair will face charges.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.