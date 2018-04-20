VP Mike Pence arrives in Charlotte for panel on tax reform

Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in the Queen City on Friday for a panel discussion on tax reform.

His remarks followed a panel discussion featuring Congressman Robert Pittenger, Senator Thom Tillis, and Dan DiMicco of Nucor Steel.

The goal, according to Pittenger, is to shed light on how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act directly impacts families in North Carolina.

Pence began his remarks calling on Turkey to release Pastor Andrew Brunson, then spoke about President Trump signing "the biggest pay raise for the military in ten years."

Pence also told the enthusiastic crowd of approximately 700 that the Veterans Administration has improved efficiency for veterans, and vowed that improvements won't stop to guarantee that veterans would have "access to real time world class healthcare that they earned in the service of this nation."

Pence then moved the discussion to the economy, touting the creation of 3,000,000 new jobs since the election of President Trump, 100,000 in North Carolina, and "nearly 46,000 in Charlotte alone."

"America is back, and we're just getting started," Pence said.

The job being done by the tax cuts is just "getting started," Pence added.

Congressman Pittenger says the average North Carolina family will see an additional $2,000 in their paychecks this year due to tax reform.

"It's a real celebration, the reality of what's happened with these tax cuts," Representative Pittenger told WBTV. "Over 80% of the American people are getting an increase in their paychecks. They are getting bonuses back, these are companies here in Charlotte that are doing that."

He also says local companies including Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Bank of America, Aquesta and SteelFab have announced employee bonuses and pay increases as a result of it.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Pence’s visit to Charlotte would result in some temporary road closures between the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Road closures between the two locations were sporadically in place between 3 and 8 p.m. Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes during that time.

Pence is also expected to headline a Greensboro fundraiser for Republican Mark Walker on the same day, the Observer reports. The Observer reports that the Greensboro event is not open to the public and is only for ticket holders.

