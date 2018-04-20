Multiple people injured in wreck involving CATS bus in west Charlotte

Five people were injured in a wreck involving a CATS bus in west Charlotte Friday morning.

The crash happened on West Boulevard at Fordham Road around 12:45 a.m. Officials on scene said the bus struck struck a utility pole in the area. A second vehicle was also involved in the wreck.

Four people were on the bus when the wreck occurred.

MEDIC said one person was seriously injured and four others received minor injuries. All of the victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

Crews have replaced the power pole.

NOW: New power pole going in and CATS towing bus from scene @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/rH2A39RkaI — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) April 20, 2018

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.