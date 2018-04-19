Panthers' schedule back-loaded by NFC South rival, but fans will appreciate opener

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person/The Charlotte Observer) - For the first time since 2013, the Carolina Panthers will open their season at home.

The 2018 season will begin at Bank of America Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, a source with direct knowledge of the schedule told the Observer on Thursday afternoon, prior to the official release by the league.

Carolina will also travel to Pittsburgh in Week 10, for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Steelers on Nov. 8, a source said.

The Panthers will wrap up the 2018 regular-season schedule with two games in a three-week span against a division rival and their nemesis from last season.

The Panthers will host the Saints in a Monday night game in Week 15 before traveling to New Orleans to conclude the regular season in Week 17, according to sources familiar with the schedule.

The NFL will release its full schedule at 8 p.m Thursday, but parts of it have leaked out during the day.

The Panthers will host the Buccaneers on Nov. 4, just four days prior to their Thursday Night Football game in Pittsburgh, and have a Dec. 2 trip to Tampa Bay, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

And in a game with local intrigue, the New York Giants and former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman will be in Charlotte for a Week 5 matchup at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 7, northjersey.com reported.

The Panthers' opponents for the 2018 season are as follows:

Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas, New York Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks.

Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Washington, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit.