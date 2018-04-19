NC House Speaker talks school safety with students

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore visited Burns High School Thursday and talked to students about school safety. He told them change will take place to make classrooms safer.

Moore told the students there will possibly be more money in the budget to hire more School Resource Officers (SRO's) and maybe more money to get extra social workers and psychotherapists to handle mental issues students face.

"In light of what's happened, we really ought to make sure we are focused," Moore said.

Students asked the politician questions concerning the training of SRO's. Bekah Mintz was thinking about the Parkland, FL, SRO who didn't engage the alleged shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died.

"Are we doing enough to make sure that the officers will go in and do the things they are supposed to do? And that they are going to do their jobs?" Mintz asked. "Because it's really frightening somebody wouldn't be doing their job."

Officers told Mintz SRO's in Cleveland County get plenty of training to handle all type of situations. Moore told the students school safety is a top priority for state lawmakers.

"We are looking at a number of things," Moore said. "Whether it is grants and funds to help schools when it comes to hardening to make sure there are safety precautions in place. We talked about the locks that would barricade a door."

State lawmaker Rodney Moore and NC Governor Roy Cooper would like North Carolina to tighten up the state's gun laws. They say they would also like the age to buy a rifle in NC to go from 18 to 21.

"We don't need an overreaction on that," Tim Moore said. "We don't need to turn it into a gun control debate. I am a supporter of the 2nd Amendment."

The NC General Assembly heads back to Raleigh to discuss school safety in May.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.