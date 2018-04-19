Fire danger up, people urged to hold off on outdoor burning

Despite heavy rain and even some minor flooding on Sunday, conditions have shifted to the point that fire conditions have become critical again.

Low humidity combined with budding trees soaking up moisture have dried things out considerably, say officials.

The biggest issue Thursday, though, was the wind. It was gusting to 30 miles per hour and more at times.

Burke County Ranger Chris Moss says people should hold off on any outdoor burning if they can.

With these gusty breezes, he says, “fire could get out of control in a hurry.”

The warning comes as folks at the South Mountains State Park have reopened the Chestnut Knob Trail that was closed after a major fire burned thousands of acres in November 2016.

Volunteers and rangers have worked more than a year to clear debris and rehab the trail so it would be safe again.

As far as the current fire danger, forecasters are not predicting any rain for a few days.

