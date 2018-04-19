Kindergarten kids give their opinions on National High Five Day

There’s probably no one better than a kindergartener to tell you their opinion on the act of two people slapping their hands together in a show of celebration.

Thursday marks a day of national celebration of the act that seems to have originated in the 1980s.

We went to Torrence Creek Elementary School in Huntersville to talk to their kindergarten kids about the expression and learn a few tips on how to perform the perfect high five.

Need a smile? Watch the video.

