Person airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Lincoln County

A person was airlifted after being struck by a vehicle in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 1600 block of Startown Road in Lincolnton. Lincoln County officials said the victim was rushed to CHS Lincoln where a medical helicopter was waiting to transfer them to a different hospital.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

