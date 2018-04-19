Prep standout Brandon Younger signs with the 49ers

Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball coach Ron Sanchez announced his first signee as the 49ers head coach, Marietta, Georgia’s Wheeler High School standout Brandon Younger, a 6-foot-7 guard, who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the 49ers.

“We are pleased to welcome Brandon Younger to Niner Nation,” Sanchez said. “He embodies all the qualities that we, as a program, value both on and off the court. His combination of skill and basketball IQ will be great additions to our team.”

Younger played an integral role in helping Wheeler High School advance to the Georgia AAAAAAA Elite Eight this past season.

“Brandon Younger is what I like to call a “Swiss Army knife,” kid who can do a number of things well,” said Wheeler High School coach Larry Thompson. “He is very coachable and has a high basketball IQ. He is a high character kid whose best playing days are ahead of him.”

This past season, Younger earned all-conference honors after averaging 13 points, six rebounds and six assists per game. He scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Regional Finals. He played two seasons for Wheeler after spending his first two seasons of his high school career at Mount Pisgah Christian School.

“I have developed a good relationship with Coach Sanchez during the recruiting process,” Younger said. “I feel that Coach Sanchez and the 49ers coaching staff will really help me continue to develop as a player.”

Younger joins a 49ers recruiting class which includes Dravon Mangum, a 6-foot-8 forward from Roxboro, North Carolina’s Person High School and Cooper Robb, a 6-foot-2 guard from Georgetown, Kentucky’s Scott County High School. These three players join a 49ers roster which returns ten letterwinners and four starters.

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics