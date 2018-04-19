Person seriously injured after drive-by shooting in east Charlotte

A person suffered serious injuries after being shot in a drive-by in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 9200 block of Harrisburg Road.

Police say a witness called to report someone had been shot due to a vehicle that drove by shooting.

The person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

