'Heartbroken' Charlotte woman searching for her lost service dog

A woman in Charlotte is asking for the public's help after her service dog went missing in southeast Charlotte.

Rachel Feder says she hasn't seen her service dog, Bandit, since the morning of Friday, April 13. She said Bandit went missing near East Mecklenburg High School, which is on the 6800 block of Monroe Road.

"I am so heartbroken I can’t work, sleep, or eat," Feder said, "She’s my everything."

Bandit is a 3-year-old brown and white beagle. She has been spayed and has a scar on her belly from a recent surgery. She is wearing a black and white collar with the Jack Skellington character from the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas." The collar has a rabies tag and a Mecklenburg County dog license.

Feder said a woman on Monroe Rd told her she saw an African-American man in a champagne-colored small SUV pick up a beagle that matched Bandit's description after she was spotted running back and forth across the road and was almost struck. Feder is trying to identify that man.

Feder says she has put up fliers, called police, shelters and veterinarian offices, as well as posted on NextDoor and various social media outlets hoping someone knows where Bandit is.

"We miss her terribly," she pleaded, "please help us get her home."

Feder has also started a GoFundMe account to help pay for a tracking team to help.

Anyone who sees Bandit, or has information about the man spotted picking her up, is asked to call 386-274-8881.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.