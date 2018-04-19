Man, 4-year-old seriously injured by car fleeing from beer robbery in Blakeney Village

A person is accused of hitting a man and a 4-year-old boy with their car after stealing a case of beer from a grocery store in Blakeney Village Tuesday.

It happened around 5:36 p.m. at the Harris Teeter in the 9700 block of Rea Road.

According to the police report, the thief stole a 24-pack of Bud Light from the store. A 41-year-old man, Nate Green, and his 4-year-old son, Wilkie Green, both went to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries after being hit by the car.

Amber Green, Nate's wife and Wilkie's mother, spoke to WBTV about the incident. She said she got a phone call from an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shortly after the incident happened.

"I was just horrified," said Green. "When I'm driving to the hospital, I'm hearing more of the story from different folks."

Green said she was told that a young man was running out of the Harris Teeter with a case of beer, and her husband tried to get the young man's attention because employees were chasing the man . Green was told that when the young man got in a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle hit Nate and Wilkie and kept going.

"When I received that phone call about my husband and my son, I was paralyzed with fear and overwhelming sadness," said Green.

She said Wilkie had a laceration on his head, but is recovering nicely. However, her husband is in worse shape. Green said Nate has fractures in his skull and could have lasting pain because of what happened.

"He's in excruciating pain. He had a concussion and it's just miserable. He can't sleep, he can't eat, he's sick to his stomach," explained Green.

She is hoping the people responsible for the incident will turn themselves into police.

“I feel like justice needs to be served. They need to understand that this is not okay. They need to be responsible,” said Green.

She said the car that hit her husband and son was a light blue sedan with silver trim. Officers have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the crime asked to call police.

