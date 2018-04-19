Geese set up nests in mall parking lot, here's how the mall responded

While Canada Geese are federally protected, there's no rule that says an establishment must let them stay on their property to nest and hatch their young.

But when two geese set up nests on their property, Northlake Mall decided not only to let them stay, but to protect their nesting areas from the public.

"We took our cue from the Wildlife Resources Commission and talking through with them with some of the things that could be done," Scott Anderson, who is Northlake Mall's marketing director, said. "In an environment like this, you just want to do what's best for them and what's best for our shoppers."

Mall staff set up a series of orange cones around two mulch beds in the parking lot. In both beds, you can occasionally see a mother goose poke her head up, keeping an eye on observers.

Each nest is also flanked with what's believed to be a male goose, also called a gander. The males keep a protective watch over the nests and carefully observe anyone who approaches.

Mall officials warn the public to stay away from the nesting areas and not to feed the birds.

The geese started nesting several weeks ago. Their goslings are expected to hatch any day now.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.