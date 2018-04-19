Man killed, two others injured in Richmond County shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Richmond County Wednesday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Maner Road in Rockingham around 8:30 p.m. Deputies found one man in the yard of a home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was reportedly conscious when deputies arrived and was airlifted to a hospital, deputies said.

He is expected to be OK.

Another man was found in the living room of the home unresponsive, according to officials. The man, identified as 28-year-old Sylvester Lee Wilburn, was also airlifted to a hospital but died a short time time later, the sheriff's office said.

While interviewing witnesses, deputies found a woman who had also been shot in the leg area, deputies said. She was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

No one has been charged.

