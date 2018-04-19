Teens accused of stealing vehicle, driving into east Charlotte home indicted

Two teens accused of stealing a vehicle and driving it into an east Charlotte home in November were handed indictments Wednesday.

De'Asion Coleman and Marquise Sharp Tall conspired with intent to "cause death and serious bodily harm" and carjack a vehicle on Nov. 5, court documents state.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the two men were in a Nissan Versa located at a PLS Check Cashing in the 6100 block of The Plaza. Police say one of the men then went inside the business while the other man stayed in the car.

Officers say Coleman and Sharp-Tall, both 19 at the time, pulled the man from the vehicle, assaulted him and pointed a gun at him. The teens then stole the car, police say.

A short time later, police found the stolen vehicle and the robbers at the Exxon convenience store in the 2700 block of The Plaza. Police initiated a traffic stop but said the teens fled from the scene and a chase began.

The chase ended a short time later when the teens reportedly drove the stolen vehicle into a home in the 1500 block of North Davidson Street, police say. Two adults and one child were inside the home when the incident occurred, according to CMPD.

Coleman and Sharp-Tall were charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

