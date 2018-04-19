Portion of north Charlotte road closed after dump truck overturns, spills dirt

A driver was taken to the hospital after a dump truck overturned in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Old Statesville Road and David Cox Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. A portion of Old Statesville Road is shut down as crews clean up dirt that spilled from the truck.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

There's no word on what may have caused the wreck. It is unclear when Old Statesville Road will reopen.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.