Teens face assault charges after person found unconscious, badly beaten in Burke County

Two teens are facing assault charges after a person was found badly beaten behind a church in Burke County on Monday.

According to the Valdese Police Department, officers found an unconscious person lying in the parking lot of Waldensian Presbyterian Church on Main Street East on Monday.

The victim had multiple head and facial injuries, police said. Police say the victim was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment. The victim is in critical condition, officials said.

Kelby Christopher Graybeal, 16, and Hunter Alan Hamby, 17, were both charged on Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Graybeal received a $50,000 secured bond and Hamby received a $25,000 secured bond.

It is unclear whether the suspects knew the victim.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.